Ryu Nakayama’s recent message has generated a lot of speculation within the Chainsaw Man fandom.

Everything seems to indicate that Ryu Nakayama could have left Studio MAPPA.

The first season of the Chainsaw Man anime had a overwhelming reception that guaranteed immediate successsince the adaptation to the digital format of the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto He managed to captivate millions of followers who were delighted with the work he did. Study MAPbecoming one of the most popular and acclaimed series today.

Likewise, since the first season of Chainsaw Man ended a while ago, No information has been revealed regarding the issuance of the second installmentsince everything has remained rumors, which has led fans to feel a deep concern for this controversial anime which left many followers eager to continue enjoying the controversial adventures of Denji and company.

However, fans’ concern regarding the second season of Chainsaw Man has increased after a recent message that Ryu Nakayama published on his social networksas this has generated a lot of speculation about its future within Study MAP and the continuity of this project.

Ryu Nakayama’s recent statements have sparked speculation about Chainsaw Man season 2

It’s no surprise that the Chainsaw Man anime has caused a sensation within the fandom.since this interesting work has surprising characters that have amazed followers in moments, well Tatsuki Fujimoto has done a splendid job creating each of these individuals, who have irreverent personalities that have made this series one of the most acclaimed.

However, despite the great receptivity and success that the Chainsaw Man anime had A stony silence has been maintained regarding the continuation of this projectsince only various rumors have emerged regarding the second season, but no official confirmation from Studio MAPPA o Ryu Nakayamawho recently made some comments that generated a lot of speculation within the fandom.

Through X, Ryu Nakayamadirector of the first season of Chainsaw Man, has shared a message that has generated concern and speculation within the fandomsince everything seems to indicate that he could have completed his time at Studio MAPPA.

Our mission this year is to create a better working environment that is free from power harassment and moral harassment, free from unnecessary stress, stable in terms of money and time, and although we are still on a small scale, we are slowly taking shape. It’s only the first year, so we’ll be steadily building our foundation and we should be able to release it soon. — Ryu Nakayama (@rnkym) November 24, 2023

“Our mission this year is to create a better work environment, free of power harassment and moral harassment, free of unnecessary stress, stable in terms of money and time, and although we are still on a small scale, little by little we are taking shape . It’s only the first year, so we will build our foundation steadily and should be able to launch it soon.”

This statement from Ryu Nakayama has generated a lot of speculation within the fandombecause despite not stating it directly, everything seems to indicate that he has left Studio MAPPAcreating its own work team, moving away from all the problems that have surrounded this animation house in recent months, a detail that has left us with more questions than answers about the continuation of the anime of Chainsaw Man.

Without a doubt, Ryu Nakayama’s message has given a lot to think about within the Chainsaw Man fandomsince the director’s words added to the changes he made on his social networks could confirm that he has left Studio MAPPAto focus on his own projects, which will probably be heard very soon judging by his statements.

On the other hand, Chainsaw Man anime’s second season remains uncertain, since no official information has been revealed regarding the continuation of this project. In addition to this, the statements of Ryu Nakayama have added even more mystery and concern to this installment, which many fans have been waiting for some time.

It remains to wait that Studio MAPPA makes a statement regarding the second season of the Chainsaw Man animesince the concern among fans has become more evident after Nakayama’s message.

