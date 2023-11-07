Chad Stahelski is spoiled for choice when it comes to bringing back John Wick characters we might know more about.

We have just practically finished with Winston Scott’s prequel, The Continental, and the John Wick universe continues to expand with Ballerina, the movie of Ana de Armas arriving in 2024, and new spin-off series that will explore the ins and outs of this world governed by High Table.

With four films released on the big screen, John Wick has characters to give and take with which to continue exploring this cinematic universe, whether Keanu Reeves is present or not.

Own Chad Stahelskidirector of the films, has addressed the direction they are taking with regard to future projects set in this world where Baba Yaga was as feared as he was idolized.

And John Wick has left us notable characters, such as Sofiathe Halle Berry, Akirade Rina Sawayama, Caineby Donnie Yen, the rey del Bowery de Laurence Fishburne o el Mr. Nobody by Shamier Anderson, to name a few.

Chad Stahelski really wants to bring characters back to the world of John Wick

At Screen Rant they had the opportunity to chat with the director about the future of John Wick, now that The Continental has left its three episodes on Prime Video, and Stahelski has a lot of ideas and characters that could work, not necessarily as protagonists, but as part of something bigger.

“Some characters are great where they are (…), I mean they are fantastic to support the story we are building. I love the world of the homeless, of the king of the Bowery: if there are ways to tie that in with something of your own , I don’t know what it is yet.

I like the worlds that we haven’t explored yet, like China, Hong Kong… The idea of ​​triads and the whole history of Kung Fu and things like that… there’s a world there to explore and I think part of it we’ll see in the New serie.

I love Rina Sawayama’s character, that hint, I would love to see the prequel to Halle Berry’s character in the third. I love Jimmy the policeman, and David Patrick Kelly’s character Charlie, the cleaner. Also Aurelio by John Leguizamo in the first one.”

The good thing about John Wick is that you can explore this cinematic universe both forwards, with the surviving characters, and backwards, with those who fell at the hands of the High Table or the character himself. Keanu Reeves. Getting Reeves back together with Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazuit is always a success.

For now, we will have to wait to see where the John Wick paths that Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves and company are forging behind the scenes run.