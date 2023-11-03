After more than eight years in development, Chad Stahelski already envisions a potential start of filming for his The Immortals movie.

There are film projects that go on forever: Chad Stahelskidirector of the John Wick films, is proving this with his remake project of The Immortals, although his film will be more of a kind of prequel than a remake itself.

A few days ago, the director shared some news about the film in which he will star Henry Cavill (The Witcher) como Connor MacLeodthe character he played Christopher Lambert in the 1986 cult classic.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Stahelski has spent eight years trying to get the new Immortals movie off the ground and, if strikes and agendas are kind, he already knows approximately when production could begin.

In addition to continuing to be involved with the John Wick universe, Chad Stahelski works on projects such as the movie of Ghost of Tsushima or Rainbow Six, but it is prudent to point towards the end of 2024 as a probable start date for filming of The Immortals.

The immortals hope to return to the big screen

It was in an interview with Collider where the director was able to make his assumptions and, always conditionally, affirm that within a year production could begin fully.

“We don’t have a date, but let’s say within a year. Soon, as soon as I can. I’ve been developing two projects together: Ghost of Tsushima and The Immortals. Those are the ones I like the most. I have a couple of others that I really adore, like Rainbow Six and a few other things, but they are still in development in the script phases.

I’ve been trying to make The Immortals for eight years and, really, I would love to do it. “All the hurdles seem to be under control and if all goes well, we get this strike over with and all of our schedules fall into place, it seems very, very likely.”

The SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike that is still ongoing is the great obstacle for every project in Hollywood, not only because of how it currently affects productions, but because it derails any agenda that is affected. If Los Immortals manages to square everything once the strike ends, it is possible that, in fact, filming will begin within the deadline given by its director.