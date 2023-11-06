CGIL, Landini and the battle over the minimum wage. But in his union …

The oppositions continue united in the fight for minimum salary. The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio also joined this battle some time ago Landini. But like in the old days of Fiom, although wearing less of a sweatshirt and more of a jacket and tie, Landini punctuated his requests. “THE 5-6 euros per hour I am starvation wages, unacceptable“. And again: “Today, bringing the minimum wage to 9-10 euros per hour is an urgent issue that must be addressed.” but on the subject – we read in Il Giornale – the head of the CGIL preaches well but scratches around badly. And he doesn’t look in his own housethat is, in that union that has recently been making headlines not so much for its struggles to protect workers but for layoffscrisis of representation and inconsistencies.

In the union, for example, there are 22 national contracts also signed by the CGIL which they foresee wages well below 9 euros praised by Landini. Last May 30 – continues Il Giornale – the national contract for private security and trust services was renewed and the established remuneration is about 5 euros an hour. Then there are those employed in the footwear industry at 7.9 euros; those of the shipping industry at 7.6 euros; those of the glass and lamp industry at 7.1 euros; agricultural workers and nursery workers at 7 euros time; the employees of artisan cleaning companies at 8.1 euros.

Then there are the personal stories, like that of Rossella, a former employee fired after 25 years of work in the union. She tried to ask for explanations and meetings, but she would have received from the contacts – reports Il Giornale only threats and intimidation. “AND you better shut up“, “tu you are female, your husband supports you anyway“, they told her. In spite of female solidarity and attention to female workers. She sent letters and emails to the national secretariat and to Landini himself. Nothing. And when in a public meeting she managed to approach him, he ordered her and the colleagues to turn off their cell phones without providing explanations.

