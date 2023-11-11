The first three cylinders arrive from China: in addition to this 675 cc there is also the 699 Zontes. It will be the basis of a future platform made up of multiple bikes.

Among the four “three” of this cubic capacity in circulation – MV, Triumph, CFMOTO and Zontes – comes declared as the lightest. Side chain double camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, aluminum cylinder block, cobalt alloy valves (should last 15% longer than average), lightened crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons. The engine was tested for 200 consecutive hours.