CFMOTO is the factory that builds the KTM 790 engines. It already has the 800MT in its catalogue, an enduro with a 19″ wheel, but we were hoping for a more off-road evolution. And here it is: it is a concept still based on that engine, but with 21″-18″ wheelsfront tank that goes down to the ankles, long travel KYB suspension, Brembo brakes with radial front calipers, Akrapovic exhaust, flat seat and 8″ vertical touchscreen instrumentation.

On the dome it says N 39°, which would be the latitude of our Calabria. We thought it was the one in Hangzhou, where CFMOTOs are born, but it’s 30° there. 39° is Beijing, but it doesn’t evoke very adventurous destinations…

This concept anticipates the arrival of a production model, which will hit the market in 2024. No technical details have been released, but we expect an update compared to the engine present on the 800MT.