At least 2 concepts emerge from the Chinese company’s social networks, the three-cylinder engine, the 125NK and another novelty from the NK family: all proposals that we will have to find at EICMA 2023

November 1, 2023

However, the presumed practice of presenting a single concept for each EICMA by CFMOTO – and its European R&D Modena 40 based in Rimini – would appear to be outdated this year: on the Chinese manufacturer’s social networks they have appeared for some time at least due sketches which openly refer to as many prototypes that we will certainly see at the Milanese Motor Show.

The first concerns una MTX concept, a motorcycle intended for adventurous off-roadThe second one una CL-C “low ride”a bobber that would be distinguished (the conditional is obligatory, since we are still talking about designs) from a front suspension with a layout apparently similar to the Hossack one. In this regard, CFMOTO had already submitted a patent application for a suspension inspired by this scheme which, we remember, guarantees among others the advantage of separating the shock-absorbing effect from the steering one and which in the case of a bobber could help to guarantee the right steering radius combined with adequate absorption capacity. In addition to the look, which is certainly peculiar.

But these certainly won’t be the only innovations at the CFMOTO stand: taking the European debut of the cruiser CL-C, again from social media we discover that one is coming 125NKunequivocally announced by another sketch that shows a recognizable kinship with the bigger sisters 450NK (whose final prototype we tested in a European exclusive some time ago) and 800NK: a motorbike that will probably carry the design concepts developed by Modena 40 for these naked within the category of motorcycles intended for sixteen-year-olds or those who only have a B license.

But perhaps one of the most interesting new features will be the presentation of three-cylinder engine: to be honest, after the debut of the prototypes of the 4-cylinder 500 cc and the three-cylinder 675 cc in China (during the CFMOTO day), the wait was more shifted towards the hypothetical presentation – perhaps in the form of concepts (and they would have been three…) – of the 675SR, while at least from the published posts this does not seem to be the case. However, we will be able to know the plans for using this engine, its exact power (for now declared in over 100 horses) and the date of arrival of the entire motorcycle in dealerships. And then, why not, maybe why not extend this engine to the NK or MT too?

At EICMA we should also see one CL-X Spirit, which judging by the drawing would seem to be a CL-X in the Special version, but for her what also applies to all these new features from CFMOTO: theabsolute absence of direct confirmations and information released by the Hangzhou manufacturer.

CFMOTO he decided to reveal (and therefore confirm or deny any assumptions) all in Milanbut the truth is that between the electric cross and possible further evolutions of the NK family there could perhaps still be some further revelations such as that of the scooter scooter 150SC: it would therefore be a stand full of news and projects for 2024, which certainly also include the electric brand ZEEHOfresh from participating in the recently concluded Guangzhou Motor Show.

All that remains is to wait: given the liveliness and “biodiversity” of future CFMOTO proposals, this could be a further excellent reason not to miss EICMA 2023.