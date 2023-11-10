Evolution of the prototype NK-C22 seen for the first time at the last Eicma and what we have tested in a world exclusive in December 2022, the CFMOTO 800NK is the daughter of that concept and inherits its futuristic lines, born from the expert hands of the staff of Modena40, the research and development department of the Chinese company led by Carles Solsona. Thanks to the Joint Venture between CFMOTO and KTM, the 800NK uses the 799 cc twin-cylinder engine of the KTM 790 Duke, credited with 95 HP at 9,000 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The compression ratio is 12.7:1 while the bore and stroke values ​​are 72mm x55.2mm. On a cycling level, the frame is built by CFMOTO, albeit taking inspiration from the “skeleton” of its Austrian sister.

On the occasion of Eicma 2023, the 800NK was taken to the extreme with the GP version, which differs in terms of its chassis and driving position. The handlebars have been lowered and the footrests moved back, to make the triangulation more suitable for use on the track. On a technical level change the tyres, which in the GP version are suitable for use on the track, the braking system is designed by Brembo with radially mounted monobloc front calipers and the suspensions are multi-adjustable. We then find a new exhaust terminal, cover for the rear seat and Moto3 livery.