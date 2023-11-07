The new CF MOTO 450SR S makes its debut. Twin cylinder and with a sporty character, here are its technical characteristics

November 7, 2023

The bike that was presented at EICMA in 2021 in the form of a concept came to life last year, taking the form of the CF MOTO 450SR, which we tested on the track in Istanbul. However, for reasons probably related to the cost of the final product, CFMOTO decided to abandon the technical solution of the flashy single-sided swingarm. Well, with the new one 450SR S CFMOTO returns to the draft concept by equipping this new version with the spectacular single-arm.

It debuts for 2024 at the International Two Wheel Exhibition in Milan the 450SR S is the even sportier version of the 450SR. These are its technical characteristics.

Motor



The engine of the 450SR S the already tested forward-facing twin-cylinder remains 449 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke. Displacement, power and torque therefore remain the same as the 450SR: we are at 46,9CV a 10.000 giri/min with a couple of 39,3 Nm a 7.750 minspecifications that also make the S version enjoyable with patente A2. The declared maximum speed is 180 km/h.

Consumption remains low and CFMOTO declares, on paper, an average consumption of 22 km/l according to the WMTC cycle. The low consumption, added to the 14 liter tank, guarantee good autonomy for the 450SR S.

Cycling



The chassis of the 450SR S the one with high-strength steel tubes remains completed by a rear subframe. The fork has 37mm diameter upside down legs and a single shock absorber is equipped at the rear adjustable preload and with progressive leverage. “S” stands for sportiness in this version in fact we notice a striking single-sided swingarm.

The “S” is braked at the front by a caliper Brembo which bites a nice 320mm diameter disc, at the rear instead the canonical 220mm disc, bitten by a single-piston JJuan caliper. The dual-channel ABS system is present – and required by law.

The 450SR S features a pair of alloy wheels light 17-inch 6-spoke aluminum frame, with standard CST ADRENO HS AS5 tires measuring 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

The seat height from the ground is 790 mm. The weight reaches 169 kg dry.

Equipment



Despite its small displacement, the CF MOTO 450SR S is well equipped. In addition to the Brembo front caliper we find one slipper clutch and the gear lever is designed to reverse the clutches. Not a small detail for those who want to drive it on the track.

As standard it has provision for a 12V socket for accessories, a nice screen TFT equipped with Bluetooth connectivity for vehicle-telephone interconnection, T-Box and CFMOTO Ride App, selection of Concision/Classic driving modes, gear change reminder and warning of exceeding a preset speed.

The headlights complete the technical equipment Full LED.

The price?



At the moment we are not aware of the price definitive of the CF MOTO 450SR S, however we remind you that the twin 450SR is sold at the price of 6,490.00 euros. This more complete version it will probably cost a few euros morebut what a style with a single-sided swingarm!

