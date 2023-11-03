On November 1, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the General Plan for Reconstruction and Support for the Affected Population in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez, in Guerrero, after the hit of the historic hurricane “Otis”; It includes a exemption in payment of the bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Among the 20 points of the reconstruction plan of the federal governmentincludes the two-month advance in the payment of any Welfare program, extensions in the payment of Infavit, fovissste in IMSS; and also the non-payment of the electricity service provided by the CFE, from November 2023 to February 2024.

The news was corroborated by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who confirmed that Users in the state of Guerrero will not have to pay the CFE electricity bill until February of next yearas part of the support of the federal government for the devastation it caused in its wake Hurricane Otiswhich reached category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The Government of Mexico estimated the cost of repairs and social support at 61,313 million pesos. in the state of Guerrero after the “Otis” coup on October 25.

Until now, The number of people killed by Hurricane “Otis” in Guerrero remains at 46, but the number of missing people increased from 52 to 56according to the National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez.

