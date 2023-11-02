Did you know? There is an increase in your electricity bill. In the month of November, which has already arrived, The electricity rates of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will register an increasefor various reasons.

Yes, the pockets of consumers in Mexico will have one more hit, because Starting in November, there will be a price increase in CFE rates as a result of inflation and the end of the summer subsidy which is implemented in some States of the republic.

Selectraplatform for managing and reducing electricity, gas, Internet, telephone and alarm expenses for companies and homes, made a comparison of how much it can cost to use some of the most common appliances, comparing the summer prices, with those we will have from November 1, 2023.

To make this comparison, the company took into account the prices included in the current CFE tariff scheme, with Rates 1 and 1F in summer and November in basic consumption, plus VAT.

Appliances Power (KW)

Usage Time Time

Hours Month

Basic consumption price T1 SUMMER

Price Rate 1F SUMMER Price Rate OUTSIDE SUMMER Air conditioning (CM) 0.1 8 240

$27.28

$20.32 $27.97 Ceiling fan (CB) 0.065 8 240

$17.73

$13.21 $18.18 Oven 1.5 1 30

$51.16

$38.11

$52.46

Air fryer

1.3

1

30

$44.34

$33.03 $45.46 Washing machine 1.5 2 16

$27.28

$20.32 $27.97 Iron 0.9 1 5

$5.12

$3.81

$5.24

TV

0.11

4

120

$15.69

$11.69

$16.08

This is how it can be recognized that regions with rate 1 will not really be affected, since the price difference is less than one peso; however, Those areas where summer rates apply, due to the high electricity consumption caused by high temperatures, are the ones that will notice the change the most.since at the end of this subsidy the basic consumption rate will go from approximately $0.73 to $1.005, causing the 38 percent increase.

Although the use of some appliances, such as air conditioning or fans, decreases, If it continued to be used in the same way, the monthly price would go from $21 to $28 or from $13 to $18, respectively.

If they were used for cooking every day for an hour, the oven or the air fryer, you would pay $52 and $45 pesos respectively, more than 10 pesos per month compared to the summer rate.

Among the States of the Republic that will notice this price increase are: Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

With information from Selectra

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions