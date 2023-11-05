Yekta and his son are going to play a game of tennis and then have breakfast together. Then Ömer makes a confession: “I’m going to tell you my plan to put an end to prosecutor Kaya forever.”

Yekta tries to get information from his son and he tells him that he would like nothing more than for Ilgaz to rot in a cell and never work as a prosecutor again. Her father tells her that dreaming is free, but that she wishes that dream would come true.

The young lawyer tells him that he is going to do everything possible to get rid of Ilgaz: set a trap for him so that he ends up in prison for the rest of his life.

Yekta tells him that there is a problem: If they make Ilgaz disappear, Ceylin will be alone, but Ömer has everything planned: “He will be alone for a short time.” What intentions will he have with her? What is she up to to take down Prosecutor Kaya?

–