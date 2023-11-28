The actor Cesar Bono You have not received rent payment for your property in Huixquilucan, State of Mexicowhich has been “illegally” occupied by Jessica Lopez Rivera during this year.

Last week, Bono publicly denounced that the tenant, who claimed to work at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), refuses to leave the residence and has occupied it without making payments for a year. The woman arrived at the house in 2022 and made the rent payment for the entire year, a situation with which the famous person did not agree, since he preferred that the payment be made monthly.

Despite this: “He has been living for free for a year. In all of 2023 he did not pay even a single cent,” said the well-known actor in the video published on social networks on November 21.

After this situation, it was reported that Bono himself would face a complaint filed by the woman.

Through X (formerly Twitter), it was revealed that the tenant filed a complaint for alleged threats from the actor before the Attorney General’s Office of CDMXaccording to journalist Carlos Jiménez.

The tenant stated having received threatening voice messages from Bonowho called her and sent messages between March and August with the intention of intimidate her. Furthermore, in the details of the complaint it is mentioned that the interpreter of Frankie Rivers In the popular series “Neighbors” he would threaten to harm his children, and to have “a little surprise” prepared for him.

Until this Tuesday, César Bono has neither confirmed nor denied this information. Previously, he also shared that, during a legal hearing about the property, Jessica López “threatened to kidnap him”.

In a recent video on X, Bono thanked the support and denied the alleged work occupations by Jessica in “Valores” magazine and the IMSS. She pointed out that Rivera is lying and has not paid the rent, inviting the woman to reconsider, pay and leave the home.

Regarding the non-payment of rent, Bono assures that Jessica made the corresponding payment for a full year in 2022, but since then she has not received any more payments. Despite having won an eviction trial, The authorities supported Riveraallowing him to remain on the property, which the actor considered a theft.

César Bono, 73 years old, concluded by expressing his frustration and desire for Jessica to reconsider, pay and leave the house, avoiding bringing more shame to her and her children.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions