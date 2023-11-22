LCésar Bono He used social networks to denounce the difficult situation he is experiencing, as a woman wants to strip him of one of his properties located in the municipality of Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

Through a video that he published on his official X account (formerly Twitter), the “Neighbors” actor explained that this person He has stopped paying rent for more than a year and the worst thing is that he refuses to leave the house, so he even asked for help so he can evict her.

Bono explained that when the woman, named Jessica Lopez Rivera, arrived at the property, paid a year’s rent in advance and although he did not really agree, he ended up accepting the deal. The problem is that that was two years ago. Since then, and to this day, the actor has not received a single more monthly payment: “He has been living for free for a year. In all of 2023 he did not pay a single cent”you hear him say in the publication.

The actor, 73 yearsassured that the woman is a “offender”, Well, day after day she continues to steal from him since, even though there was a trial and the authorities ended up agreeing with her, she continues to occupy the property.

“I won the lawsuit and they had given me an eviction date to remove her from my house, but she attended with another judge who, I don’t know for what reason, went against the other judge’s decision and we are still fighting,” he added.

Bono explained that at his age he no longer has the strength to continue with the litigation: “the house is mine, no one else’s. I have been working for fifty-odd years, I have never stolen a cent from anyone and they have been stealing from me since a year ago,” he concluded.

