Toyota was once the pioneer of electrification in the automotive world. For example, in 1997 the Japanese launched the first mass-produced hybrid car in the form of the Prius. So it was only logical that Toyota wanted to celebrate its hybrid models, and it did so for years through a specific brand logo with a blue glow. However, we now understand the term ‘electrification’ a little more, and that celebration is therefore tacitly coming to an end.

Hybrid no longer so special?

Let it be the new Toyota Prius that features a subtle but not unimportant change. For example, the fifth generation of the iconic model was unveiled at the end of last year with a normal Toyota logo on the front and tail, so without a blue glow. At the time you might have thought that it was not a self-charging hybrid but a plug-in, but it doesn’t stop there either. For example, Toyota recently updated the Yaris and the Yaris Cross and we did not immediately notice it, but when re-examining the images we see that their hybrid versions also now have a colorless Toyota logo.

The American Motortrend went to the local Toyota spokesperson with that observation. He explained that all hybrid models will indeed say goodbye to the blue brand logo in the long term, and the adjustment will take place either with a facelift or with a generation change. Instead, they will have either a ‘HEV’ or ‘PHEV’ statement on the back, linked to a small blue dot. The reason is obvious: according to the spokesperson, Toyota wants to focus more on its purely electric ‘Beyond Zero’ models… Or how a hybrid in 2023 is no longer so special.