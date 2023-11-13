Apparently, we are just a few days away from officially getting on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype, as the company has officially confirmed that it will release the trailer for GTA 6 at the beginning of december. And now, the CEO of Take-Two, the company that is the publisher of GTA VI, has indicated that the prices of current video games are “very, very low”, compared to what they offer.

Statements that come as a kind of bucket of cold water for many fans of the franchise, who refused to believe a rumor that emerged a few months ago on social media, stating that Grand Theft Auto VI will cost $150 dollars. High price that, according to this supposed leak, would be due to the fact that its development would cost close to $2 billion dollars, which would lead to the companies behind GTA VI having to recover this multimillion-dollar production expense.

Their prices are “very, very low”

Rumor that now Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have confirmed is real, based on what he explained in the latest earnings call to investors (via RockPaperShotgun). In it he says that: “In terms of our pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of expected entertainment usage,” adding that in his thinking, “the value per hour multiplied by the number of hours expected plus the terminal value that the client perceives as property, if the title is owned and not rented or subscribed.”

“By that standard, our prices are still very, very low, because we offer many hours of interaction and the value of the interaction is very high. So I think the industry as a whole offers a great price to value the opportunity for consumers “says Zelnick.

Strauss Zelnick

Furthermore, to validate this thought, he argues that from Take Two, they hope to ensure that the experience they deliver, “is first class and that the nature of the experience is not only the quality of what we offer, but also what you pay for.” it. “Everyone knows this anecdotally,” adding that: “There have been very few price increases in our store. The price increase to $70 for certain Frontline products (in 2022) was the first price increase in many years and after many generations.”

“That’s why I think we offer great value to consumers,” said the CEO.

Take-Two executives will earn more than $70 million

With these statements, it is impossible not to remember the information delivered in August 2023, when we learned that Take-Two executives, including Zelnick himself, will earn more than $70 million this year, thanks to microtransactions in GTA Online.

Figure that was known thanks to Take-Two Interactive’s annual proxy presentation to shareholders that month, where according to the SEC’s accessible report it was confirmed that in the last year, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, and President Karl Slatoff received a combined $72,350,718 through cash and stock. A number that is also more than double what they received last year, when their combined salaries reached a total of $30,040,000.

