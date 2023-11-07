Over 4 thousand Parisians will head to the Milanese stadium this afternoon. Relative serenity transpires from the police station. The Rossoneri club publishes a statement on the night’s clashes caused by organized fans of the Curva Sud

Michele Antonelli

November 7, 2023 (change at 3.28pm) – MILAN

The night of clashes in Milan, between the AC Milan and PSG ultras, raises attention in the city. The police measures are intensifying in the center and in the main streets, to deal with the wave of French fans expected in the Lombardy capital for the Champions League match.

the situation

—

The starting point is represented by the clashes that occurred during the night in the Navigli area, in which around a hundred AC Milan ultras attacked groups of Parisian fans who were drinking outside the local clubs. In the clash, a PSG supporter was stabbed, later rescued by 118 and taken to hospital. There were also scuffles between French ultras and the police, who intervened with lightening charges: an officer was stabbed in the leg, the attacker was arrested. A full-blown urban guerrilla war – a probable response to the chaos in Paris a couple of weeks ago, during the first leg – which increases the tension even further before a match considered high risk. The contrasts between the two fans arise from the twinning between the Parisian supporters and those of Napoli, who are in turn rivals of Milan. Already yesterday, the groups of French had been constantly monitored by the police in the key areas of Milan: obviously the Duomo, then above all Brera and the Navigli.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

meeting

—

For this evening, over 4 thousand Parisian supporters are expected in the city. They will initially concentrate in the central station area (some buses are also arriving) where there will be a first meeting point and then they will move towards the Duomo. Here another front opens up, from a control point of view. There will be consistent monitoring by the Carabinieri and local police on authorized access to the San Siro. In the afternoon, a meeting of French fans is also planned in Piazzale Lotto, the point from which the subsequent processions towards the stadium should start. At the moment, the police headquarters explains that there are no critical issues in the management of public order. A few minutes ago, the Rossoneri club published a message on its social channels: “Milan condemns all forms of violence: for us football is passion, not hate. Sport is made to unite, not divide”. The state of alert remains high, with the situation to be monitored in the next few hours.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED