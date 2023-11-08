Cementir, pre-tax profit up by 60%

Camentir’s pre-tax result in the first nine months experienced a significant growth of 60%, reaching the figure of 246.4 million euros. Yesterday, the board of directors of the multinational company, specialized in providing innovative solutions for the construction sector in over 80 countries, approved the consolidated results as of 30 September 2023. These data reveal an increase of 0.5% in revenues, bringing them to 1.295 billion euros. The gross operating margin marked a significant growth of 36.9%, reaching the 326.2 million euros, thanks to the notable results obtained in all geographical regions, with the exception of the United States. Il Messaggero reports it.

The operating result, calculated in non-GAAP, considering amortization, depreciation and provisions, was 234.0 million euros, recording an increase of 49.5% compared to the same period in 2022, with 87.1 million euros allocated (against 85.6 million the previous year). As of September 30, 2023, net cash reached €45.5 million, showing an improvement of €75.4 million compared to the net financial debt of 29.9 million euros recorded in the same period of 2022. In light of the performance of the first nine months of the year, the company has revised its outlook upwards, estimating a gross operating margin for 2023 of approximately 380 million euros, improved by more than 14% compared to the guidance provided in July. The other objectives, such as achieving a turnover of 1.8 billion euros by the end of 20203 and the positive net financial position of over 200 million euros remain unchanged.

Despite a general contraction in business volumes in the main geographical regions, with the exception of Turkey and China, the rigorous control of profits and production costs, together with the reduction of energy and raw material costs, has enabled notable growth to be achieved of the gross operating margin, the operating result and the pre-tax result, as declared by Francesco Caltagirone Jr., President and CEO of the company. Total net assets as of September 30, 2023 were €614.4 millioncompared to the 522.8 million euros at 31 December 2022 and the 1,528.1 million euros at 30 September 2022. During the first nine months of 2023, the group invested a total of approximately 101.5 million euros, of which approximately 37.6 million were allocated to the application of the accounting standard IFRS 16, compared to 12 million euros invested in the first nine months of 2022.

As for the third quarter of 2023, cement and clinker sales volumes reached 2.8 million tonnes, showing an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period of 2022, thanks to positive performances in Türkiye and China. Concrete sales volumes, equal to 1.1 million cubic meters, decreased by 7.4% due to difficulties in the Nordic, Baltic and Belgian areas, although partly compensated by the growth in volumes in Turkey. As regards the aggregates sector, sales volumes amounted to 2.3 million tonnes, a reduction of 1.2%, highlighting growth in Turkey and Denmark, but a decline in Belgium and Sweden.

Third quarter sales and performance revenue was 420.7 million euros, down 7.1% compared to 452.8 million in the third quarter of 20202, mainly due to the weakness of the main currencies against the euro. Operating costs were 320.9 million euros, recording a decrease of 12.1% compared to 365.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. This reduction was influenced in part by the decrease in production costs and transportation costs , as well as the general containment of remaining operating costs. EBITDA was 118.7 million euros, marking an increase of 20.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, which included net non-recurring income of approximately 6.0 million euros, mainly deriving from capital gains related to sales of land and machinery. The operating result reached 90.4 million euros, exceeding the 69.7 million of the third quarter of 2022.

