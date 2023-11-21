Cellnex, here’s how Patuano wants to reduce debt

The strategy is now clear and, no later than about ten days ago, during the conference call on the results of the first nine months of the year, the CEO of Cellnex, Marco Patuano, further detailed it in front of the analysts. According to the top manager, the Spanish transmission tower company, of which Edizione dei Benetton is the main shareholder with almost 10%, is considering the possibility of monetizing assets to reduce debt, reach investment grade in the ratings of SeP by the end of 2024 (Fitch already rates Cellnex’s issues as investment grade) and resume shareholder remuneration through dividends or buybacks. Mf reports it.



The objective is to completely or partially divest subsidiaries in non-core European markets and with limited growth opportunities. Currently, the debt amounts to 17.6 billion, 300 million lower than the almost 18 billion at the beginning of the summer. Since 2015, the company has financed its rapid expansion through acquisitions across the Old Continent. After the sales in France and the Scandinavian countries, the group is now examining various strategic alternatives for the subsidiaries in Austria and Ireland, including the possibility of total sale or the sale of minority shares.

In Austria, Cellnex is the largest operator with 4,584 towers, acquired in 2020 from Hutchison’s assets in the country. In Ireland, the Spanish company focuses mainly on the development of fiber infrastructure, controlling 1,963 antennas thanks to the acquisition in 2019 of the local company Cignal from Infravia for 120 million euros. In Madrid, there are no comments on the local newspaper’s indiscretions. After taking over from Ta bias Martinez as CEO in June, Patuano started the divestment chapter in September.

First in France, where it sold 2,353 transmission towers to Phoenix Tower International and a joint venture between Phoenix and Bouygues Telecom for 631 million euros. Subsequently, in Sweden and Denmark, it reached an agreement with Stonepeak for the sale of 49% of the assets in the two countries, cashing in approximately 730 million euros. Cellnex Nordics has a total network of 4,557 antennas, with growth prospects of up to 7,000 towers in the coming years. In November, Cellnex sold the 5G private networks business unit to the Australian group Boldyn Network, representing a further rationalization in the Scandinavian area.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, and the closing, like that on Cellnex Nordics, is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2024. The Cinco Dias rumors pushed Cellnex shares up by 3.5% to 33.66 euros on the Madrid stock exchange, consolidating at 33 euros. After hitting yearly lows of 26.26 euros on October 26, the share price rebounded by 25%, reaching 33 euros. Currently, Cellnex’s capitalization is almost 23 billion.

