Israel took advantage of the 4-day ceasefire with Hamas to prepare for the next phase of operations in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Time

TEL AVIV – The team Israel will use ceasefire for four days with militant movements Hamas who agreed to repatriate some of the hostages, to prepare for the next stage of their operation in Gaza Strip .

This was stated by the chief spokesperson for the Israeli military, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

“During the ceasefire period, the Israeli army will complete its preparations and readiness for the next stage of the war,” said Hagari in a routine briefing as quoted by Al Arabiya, Saturday (25/11/2023).

As is known, Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire for four days. Under the terms of the four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire, 50 women and children hostages will be released within four days, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children among the thousands of prisoners in Israeli prisons. Israel said the ceasefire could be extended if more hostages were freed, up to 10 per day.

Hamas fighters freed 24 hostages on Friday on the first day of the war’s first ceasefire, the Red Cross said, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers.

Qatar, which acted as a mediator in the ceasefire agreement, said 13 Israelis had been released, some of whom had dual citizenship, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the 13 Israeli citizens.

The 13 Israelis who were released on Friday were exchanged for 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers.

Earlier on Friday, fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters stopped for the first time in seven weeks under a ceasefire.

No major bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported, although Hamas and Israel have both accused each other of sporadic shelling and other abuses. Both said the war would resume at full speed as soon as the ceasefire was completed.

(ian)