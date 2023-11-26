loading…

Six Palestinians, including one minor, were shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank. Photo/Illustration

WEST BANK – Six residents Palestine including a minor, were shot dead by the forces Israel Of West Bank which was occupied on Saturday night and Sunday (26/11/2023) morning. This is the report issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“Five deaths occurred in the city of Jenin and the sixth death occurred in Yatma, a village near the city of Nablus. Six other people were injured in shelling in Jenin,” the ministry said as quoted by Al Arabiya.

The Israeli military spokesman’s office said it was looking into the report.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces stormed Jenin from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding the government hospital and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society.

Read Also

Israeli troops stormed the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Saturday evening local time.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRSC) confirmed the siege of the Jenin Government Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank by Zionist forces.

In a post on

Tensions have been running high in the West Bank since fighting broke out between Palestinian and Israeli groups in Gaza on October 7.

Read Also

(ian)