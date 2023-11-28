loading…

The ceasefire was extended, Israel and Hamas refrained from opening fire. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel and fighters Hamas most refrained from opening fire on Tuesday (28/11/2023) local time after a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for at least two days to allow the release of more hostages.

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, has given the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip a breather after seven weeks of Israeli bombardment.

Although conditions in the Gaza Strip remained largely peaceful on Tuesday, the Israeli military said three explosive devices had been detonated near its troops in two different locations in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel said the incident had “violated the operational pause framework”.

At one location, gunmen opened fire on soldiers who returned fire and a number of soldiers were slightly injured. No further details are available at this time.

Earlier, a column of black smoke was seen rising over empty land in the northern Gaza war zone from across the Israeli fence, but for the fifth day there was no sign of jets in the sky or the rumble of explosions.

Both sides also reported some Israeli tank fire in the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City in the morning, but there were no reports of casualties. Israel said its troops had been approached and fired warning shots.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, commander of the Israeli armed forces, said at a press conference that the Zionist military remains alert in Gaza and is ready to continue fighting.

“We are using the pause days in this framework to learn, improve our readiness and agree on future operational plans,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Since the ceasefire began on Friday, Hamas has freed 69 hostages – 50 Israeli women and children, including several toddlers, as well as 19 foreigners, mostly Thai farm workers.