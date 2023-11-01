It seems that CD Projekt is looking for an experience similar to the one it had with The Witcher saga games for Cyberpunk 2077 and going forward, is the game’s sequel going to be similar?

After Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, it seems that CD Projekt is looking with the RPG something similar to the games of the saga The Witcher based on the books.

It is true that the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 was injured in a 2020 pandemic, but the first game in The Witcher saga It is nothing like The Witcher 3 or its Next-Gen version.

But many remained faithful to their world, history and magnificent dubbing into Spanish by Alfredo Martínezwhich resulted in a significant improvement in The Witcher 2 after a slow cook.

There are those who already think about a similar progression with Cyberpunk 2077 in Orion, but the curious thing is that during this development there are workers who have a similar thought.

“Taking into account The Witcher games and how much they changed with each installment. We want a similar evolution here,” Igor Sarzyński, the studio’s narrative director, said in an interview with PC Gamer.

What can that mean right now for a studio that has become so important in the industry? CDPR has already proven that they can create amazing looking games, but we don’t know what they plan in the future.

CD Project RED Studio is already a titan of video games

“Cyberpunk 2077 was our first foray into a futuristic sci-fi world with many new gameplay mechanics, narrative tone, themes and art direction,” says Sarzyński.

“There are things that worked from the beginning – art, city design, music, interactive scenario system and gameplay styles – others required more time: character progression, NPC interactivity and optimization.

It’s normal, you can’t do everything the first time. Now that all the game elements are iterated and working well, we will focus on connecting them even more and creating a cohesive, fully immersive experience.”

Phantom Liberty and patch 2.0 seem like the first steps towards the evolution that Sarzyński comments on, now that there are improvements to the skill tree, loot system and police AI; among others.

To make matters worse, the studio confirms that each of its next games are in ”different stages” and talk about projects like The Witcher 4 or Cyberpunk 2.

Now what CD Projekt seeks in the Cyberpunk saga “a similar evolution” to The Witcher and its gamesit remains to be seen all the improvements that the sequel to the RPG and that of Geralt of Rivia.