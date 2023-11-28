The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion reaps excellent sales data on PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC, according to CD Projekt’s recent financial report.

It’s all good news for Cyberpunk 2077. Its launch in 2020 may have been a complete disaster, but the current situation is completely different. And the launch of the expansion, Phantom Liberty, has a lot to blame.

With updates, patches and next-gen improvements, Cyberpunk 2077 is already the game we all expected three years ago, as Idris Elba himself reminded us in a recent spot.

Idris Elba is one of the stars of Phantom Libertyplaying the character of Solomon Reedwho joins the legendary Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) and the protagonist, V, in a new adventure.

Starting September 26, all Cyberpunk 2077 players can get their hands on this paid DLCwhich is almost as big as a full game.

And if you don’t have Cyberpunk 2077, you can wait until December 5, which is when the Ultimate Edition goes on sale for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Phantom Liberty sales to date

CD Projekt has presented its new financial report, which covers the results obtained in the third quarter (Q3) of this year. That is, from the month of July to the month of September, which is when the Phantom Liberty was launched.

However, the study has counted all sales reaped by expansionalthough many correspond to Q4 of this 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has sold more than 4.3 million copies till the date. This is excellent information, because to play you need a copy of the base game.

In addition, we remember that it has a price of 29.99 euros in the PS5, Xbox and PC digital stores. And PS4 and Xbox One users are also excluded, by the way.

To this we must add that there is no physical version of Phantom Liberty, so this is really good data. In the report, CD Projekt also indicates a 20% ratio on Cyberpunk 2077 sales.

Its quality is such that it is among the favorites for Player’s Voice at The Game Awards, despite the fact that it is not a complete game (and it is not nominated for Best Game at TGA).

The bad thing, however, is that Phantom Liberty will not be available physically (within the disc) in the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and PC. Only the Xbox version includes the content on the physical disc.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available as downloadable content on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store, Steam and GOG, at a recommended price of 29.99 euros. What did you think of this expansion?