Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel, six months of Cattaneo treatment: the balance sheet

He is not a chisel or microscope manager, but a man of action and (small) revolutions. Flavio Cattaneo celebrates the (almost) first six months of his adventure at Enel having profoundly turned around the company with the highest capitalization on the stock market. His fifth life as a manager (after Rai, Terna, Telecom and Italo, not counting his private investment fund) began with the accelerator pressed both in terms of business and in terms of resource management humanity.



The latest operation concerns Enel previously responsible for Enel group strategy. At the end of September it was decided to say goodbye to Ernesto Ciorra, chief innovation officer and Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way and head of the E-Mobility business. As far as Ciorra is concerned, his exit is due to the merging of functions that created the new position entrusted to the former CEO of Iren Gianni Vittorio Armani, new entry in the management Cattaneo who called him to lead Networks and Innovation.

Another change of weight: Alberto De Paoli, who has been director of administration, finance and control of Enel since 2014, has been appointed Director of Rest of the World in July this year. Stefano De Angelis has arrived in his place, who was at Tim during Cattaneo’s management and who has been executive director at Italo since August 2020. The communication area has also been changed with the farewell to Cecilia Ferranti and the arrival, from Ita, of Nicolò Mardegan. Who, among other things, with a view to reorganizing the entire structure, has taken the lead of a new structure which incorporates, in addition to communication, also institutional affairs and sustainability.

As regards the business, however, Cattaneo’s objective is very precise: to reduce the debt from the initial levels by the end of the year 58.9 billion euros up to 51-52. At the beginning of July, therefore, Enel announced an agreement between Enel Green Power (the subsidiary dedicated to renewable energy) and the Japanese oil group INPEX for the sale to the latter of 50 percent of the two companies that own the group’s activities in Australia: namely three photovoltaic plants with 310 megawatts of capacity, plus various wind, solar and storage projects . The day before, Wednesday 12 July, Enel sold its entire stake in the energy producer Sonnedix Arcadia Generación, a Chilean photovoltaic company that owns four 416 MW plants. Another operation, completed last week, is the one that led to the sale of all the holdings in Romania to the Greek Public Power Corporation for 1.24 billion, generating a positive result for the group’s accounts of approximately 2 billion.

Cattaneo has changed relatively little in the company, if you look at the general organisation. But the streamlining of one of the most complex matrix infrastructures, which included various decision-making levels, must necessarily be reduced to respond to the first mission entrusted to the Milanese entrepreneur: cutting costs, rationalizing processes and improving management. Cattaneo’s name had begun to circulate, for the leadership of Enel, for some time, even if he had always denied it. The total nominations gave Stefano Donnarumma the overwhelming favourite, but he had relied too much on this role. Instead, a few hours after the final decisions, Cattaneo’s name appears.

On November 7, Enel will present the results for the first nine months of the year which will still carry on the legacy of the previous management but which will also be emblematic of the direction taken. The stock market for the moment remained neutral, with the share value remaining at May levels.

The hope, especially for those who strongly wanted Cattaneo at the helm of Enel, is that the results already obtained in previous adventures will be replicated. Under his general direction, Rai achieved the highest net profit in its history. At Tim he managed to bring in 1.6 billion in profits in 2016 and left the position with 25 million in severance pay. And again: in his dual adventure in Italy he managed to earn something like 150 million euros, but above all he doubled the value of an asset that today ended up in Aponte’s hands. Record financial statements were signed at Terna. Will Enel also succeed?

