One might think that the repertoire of facial expressions of cats ranges from indifference to boredom, also encompassing the occasional sullen grimace. You would be wrong, according to a new study that has revealed that the facial expressiveness of these animals is much more varied.

The 276 faces of cats. Domestic cats (Felis silvestris catus) use their facial expressions as a form of communication, according to a new study that has been analyzing the expressiveness of these mammals. In this way they have cataloged a total of 276 facial expressions used by these domesticated animals.

Given such a number of faces, the researchers responsible for the count have not yet been able to “decipher” the meanings of many of these facial expressions. Others are well known by those who live with these animals.

“Many still consider cats (mistakenly) as a non-social species,” explained Daniel Mills, an expert in veterinary behavior consulted by Science magazine. “Clearly [entre los gatos] “A lot happens that we are not aware of.”

Ingredients of a facial expression. The study identified the nearly three hundred facial expressions as combinations of about four of unique facial movements, such as blinking, dilating the pupils, moving the ears, or curling the corners of the mouth.

Fifty cats in Los Angeles. The study was carried out with a curious sample of participants: 53 cats from a feline cafe in the city of Los Angeles. The researchers recorded the facial expressions of these animals, focusing on those they used when interacting with other cats, after the café customers left the premises.

From the recordings they coded the muscle movements of the expressions compiled in the recordings in order to study the facial expressiveness of the felines. They classified these expressions as friendly, this comprised 45% of the total; aggressive, 37% of the expressions; and the rest, those too ambiguous to be classified in one of the previous categories.

From this classification they were able to extract the idea that in friendly interactions the cats’ whiskers were oriented towards the other cat while in aggressive interactions they moved backwards. The details of this study were published in an article in the journal Behavioral Processes.

The most expressive animals. The number of facial expressions in cats, according to Brittany Florkiewicz, one of the authors of the study, is not far from the known number of facial expressions in chimpanzees: 357.

The 26 unique movements found are also almost on par with the 27 discovered in dogs, although we do not know how many facial expressions they can make. We also do not know how many expressions our face, the human one, is capable of articulating, but in our case the number of movements from which it is based is 44.

The authors pointed out another curious detail, and that is that a certain similarity can be found between the friendly expressions of different species: dogs, cats, monkeys and humans. In Mills’ words, it is “the common face of the game.”

Coevolution. This link between such different species of mammals could be related to the phenomenon of coevolution. Both dogs and cats have coexisted with humans for millennia, during which time successive generations of animals have changed in appearance and habits.

This is most noticeable with dogs but may have affected cats as well. Proof of this are the very different social habits of the feline species closest to the domestic cat, such as the African wildcat (Felis lybica), an extremely solitary animal.

In Xataka | Humans have only managed to break the will of cats with canned tuna. Science already knows why

Image | Borna Bevanda