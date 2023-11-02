Speaking on Bobo TV, Antonio Cassano spoke about De Laurentiis and his presence in the Napoli locker room in the match against Milan

Antonio spoke on Bobo TV Cassano spoke of Aurelio Of Lawrence and his presence in the locker room Napoli at half-time of the match with the Milan. According to the former footballer, in fact, the gesture of the Italian president, who had also promised bonuses in case of victory, is the madness of madness. Here are the words of Cassano.

"I read that he entered the locker room to give the players a lecture. Madness of madness. I no longer understand if we are in football, in the cinema or in the circus. I no longer recognize football, at this point he would be put on the bench at Garcia's place."