November 10, 2023

Casey Stoner with an open heart about Marco Bezzecchi

During the EICMA in Milan, the two-time World Champion Casey Stoner, during an interview given to the microphones of “FormulaPassion”, spoke bluntly about the drivers he most admires on a stylistic level.

“There are several riders that I like. One has always been Dani Pedrosa. When he races, he has a style that I really like. I remember the first three corners where I saw Dani driving in front of me, when I made a wild card in the Spanish championship. I remember immediately admiring his way of riding” began the former Ducati rider.

“Of the current riders, I like Marco Bezzecchi. He is able to keep the bike in hand and has a style that I am convinced would give him even more advantage if there were no electronics. He knows how to manage the tires and knows how to find traction when others cannot. For today’s world championship, you are not fully able to show your potential due to the limitations that there are with electronics, aerodynamics and so on. Overall, however, there are riders good level” added the former Australian driver.

“I’m not a big fan of the technique of tackling corners by putting your elbow and practically your entire body on the ground. When you’re very exposed inside the bike, you can’t push it up, but if you have a bit of space you can move better body. If you are already all flat there is nothing left to do. This is why we see many drivers spend so much time on one side of the tire. This driving style can give you cornering speed, but I prefer to be a little more dynamic and change my body position a little more” commented Casey Stoner.

©Getty Images