Casey Stoner confirms that he is a great motorsport fan and, at the same time, a private person. We were able to have a long interview with the Australian: it was an opportunity to retrace his career but also to deal with some aspects of current affairs.

Here’s what came out.

“Popularity hasn’t always made me feel at ease”

“I didn’t run for fame or statistics or money, I have a passion for the beauty of racing, and for me it’s not strange to be reserved and at the same time want to race”

“What if I had continued after age 27? I could have won more championships, had more fame, but the pleasure of racing was no longer the same. It was a great decision but I have no regrets.”

On his illness, chronic fatigue syndrome: “It’s not easy to explain it to those who don’t have it. It’s not something physical, it’s not a broken bone… with chronic fatigue you have no control, of your body, of your thoughts. You’re always very tired.”

We then asked the champion to hypothesize how the challenge with Marc Marquez would go: “You can’t beat someone at their game…”

More on Marquez and his riding style: “Use the sessions to understand the limit and then do the race better. The problem is that when you are young your body reacts but as you get older it takes longer to recover. I have always tried to be faster from year to year, risking less.”

Then Stoner looked back at his difficult relationship with Valentino Rossi, especially during the period of Rossi’s move to Ducati.

The Australian also spoke about the differences between European and Japanese manufacturers and remembered Marco Simoncelli.