November 9, 2023

The words of Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner spoke to Sportmediaset about today’s MotoGP: “Between Bagnaia and Martín, I can’t say who wins. Martín has speed, but Bagnaia has something more”.

Chapter Marc Marquez: “It will be interesting to see how he will feel in Ducati. For him it will be important to understand whether he will have to fight with his body or with the bike. It will be intriguing to understand how quickly he will be able to feel at ease in Ducati. We will have to wait to see it” .

“I miss MotoGP, I miss riding. But when I see today’s bikes I have no desire to ride them because riding a MotoGP means being better than others at managing its power and today everything is controlled and all you have to do is open the throttle I miss the feeling of finding the right way to ride and riding better than others, like finding the right traction to stop the wheelie. Now it’s all electronic, there are so many devices. What I miss is the old way of doing MotoGP , the old bikes”, concluded the former world champion.

©Getty Images