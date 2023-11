It’s bound to happen: you park your car somewhere only to discover later or the next day that a door has been forced open or a window has been smashed. This year, measured from January to October, it happened to 905 residents of Overijssel. That is a hard blow for the person who experiences it. Yet the number of car burglaries is 16.8 percent lower than last year in the same period. In no province is the decline as strong as in Overijssel.