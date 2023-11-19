loading…

Taliban soldiers use roller skates while on patrol. Photo/Insider

KABUL – Taliban security forces appear to be using an unusual mode of transportation to patrol the streets of Kabul, namely roller skates.

A video posted on YouTube shows several Taliban members in uniform carrying AK-47s and “running”, holding on to a truck as it is pulled.

At times, the gunmen, carrying Taliban flags over their shoulders, separated from the vehicles and expertly weaved through traffic on their roller skates.

The video shows onlookers on the side of the road watching the convoy with great interest.

According to Insider, this 22-minute video has a Hollywood-style soundtrack and sirens are heard blaring.

The video was posted by an Afghan YouTuber who describes himself as a parkour athlete. The video’s caption describes it as a “military show of figure skating on the streets of Kabul.”

The slick video appears to have been created for propaganda purposes and is a departure from the type of content previously posted by the YouTuber.

Other videos on the channel show YouTubers doing parkour and are captioned in Persian, unlike the roller skating videos, which appear to be filmed by someone on a truck and are captioned in English, suggesting they were made to reach a Western audience.

Following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban took full control of the country.

The Islamist group overthrew the previous Afghan government and restored what they called the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the official name of their government.

Since taking power, the group has faced criticism from international organizations for restrictions on women’s and media rights as well as a crackdown on those seen as opponents.

(ahm)