The actress rose to fame thanks to the character in the George Lucas saga, despite being the daughter of two Hollywood stars.

Although “nepo babies” have existed in Hollywood for as long as the film industry has existed, not all children of celebrities pull the plug exclusively to get jobs. Some come to films and series in a much more conventional way, although with a certain halo that actors without lineage in the industry do not have.

We have an example of this with Carrie Fisher, the actress who would become the legendary Princess Leia in Star Wars when George Lucas He chose her for the role. daughter of Debbie Reynolds y Eddie Fisher, Carrie She competed with many other actresses to become the rebel princess of that galaxy far, far away.

As would be the case with any actress, when Carrie Fisher’s agent called to inform her that she had been cast in Star Wars, her reaction was as enthusiastic as it was, shall we say, cinematic.

And Carrie Fisher celebrated her entry into the Star Wars saga with a unique and improvised tribute to one of the greats. films from his mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Carrie Fisher’s celebration upon signing for Star Wars

It is through her latest publication, her memoirs titled The Princess Diary, where she recounts everything that happened on and off the set during her time in Star Wars, including the moment she learned the news that she would play one of the protagonists.

“He (her agent) laughed, then I laughed, dropped the phone and ran out into the front yard and into the street. It was raining. It never rained in L.A. It was raining in L.A. and I was Princess Leia.”

It’s hard not to remember one of the most famous scenes from Singin’ in the Rain, one of her mother’s great films, when reading Carrie Fisher about her celebration. Although the scene that we all remember stars Gene Kelly, of course.

Star Wars established Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood career and, for many, Princess Leia is the character that comes to mind when the actress is mentioned, even if it is to talk about another of her works.