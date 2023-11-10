When it comes to wanting to get a new Smart TV, you can’t always find a large television at an “economical” price. But, there are offers like today’s that you can take advantage of if you want to have a new 65-inch television at home at the best price. And all thanks to Pre Black Friday de Carrefour.

This TV Hisense Mini LED 65U6KQ It not only stands out for its 65 inches, but also for the rest of the features that make it a good alternative to replace your old Smart TV in the living room. It has everything from Quantom Dot to Dolby Atmos support. And this is only the beginning.

Mini LED TV with 65 inches

Among all the offers that Carrefour has before Black Friday There is this Hisense smart television with all kinds of features. And, when choosing a new Smart TV, you have to look at each of its features.

Starting with its 65-inch screen, it should be noted that it offers 4K resolution and it has a QNED panel so you can enjoy your favorite movies or series like never before. In addition to this, it should also be noted that its backlight is Mini LED, improving contrast precision and achieving a sharper and more vivid image.

On the other hand, this Hisense smart TV It is compatible with different HDR formats such as HDR10 and HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision and HLG formats. Just as it has Quantum Dot technology with which it manages to offer even brighter and more precise colors than other models of the brand.

So, in terms of screen and image, the truth is that this 65-inch Smart TV has no drawbacks, since it comes with practically everything so that you can have an improved visual experience. Regarding sound, which is another important factor in a TV, this particular model offers a 20 W power on two speakers. In addition, this television is compatible with Dolby Atmos technology.

Plus game mode and connections

Another element that may make you fall in love with this Hisense Smart TV is that you will be able to play your video games better than ever thanks to its Plus game mode. With this option you can have a plan with a variable refresh rate and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) will be activated so that the graphics card and screen combine perfectly.

As for connections, this smart TV comes with 3 HDMI 2.0 inputs, one of them is compatible with eARC, and two USB 2.0 ports. Of course it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection. On the other hand, its operating system is VIDAA U6 and it is compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa.

Finally, if what you are interested in is knowing its price, it should be noted that baja 300 € with respect to the price previously set at Carrefour (€899). For this reason, right now you can find this Hisense 65U6KQ TV for only €599 for the store’s Pre Black Friday. Keep in mind that it includes free shipping. So don’t think twice and launch a new TV at the best price.