One of the conditions you may be thinking about is that it be a huge Smart TV. If so, then you are in luck, since you will be able to save good money with Carrefour’s Black Friday 2023 offers. Today, for example, we bring you a great samsung 75 inch smart tv of this same year. So don’t think twice and take a look at its best features.

It is true that you cannot always choose the first time, but there are offers that make the decision easier. As is the case for this Smart TV Samsung TU75CU7175U. Not only because of its large 75-inch screen and 4K resolution, but also because of the rest of the features that make it a great bet for 2023. And it has everything you need so that you can debut a good television before the end of the year.

Samsung TV with huge screen and good quality

One of the latest Black Friday 2023 offers that are worth it is found at Carrefour. This 75-inch Samsung Smart TV drops in price like never before. And so that you can get an idea, it’s time to see each of its most important characteristics.

This model offers you 4K resolution, in addition to having a led screen with Contrast Enhancer technology with HDR10+ and Crystal 4K processor (with Dynamic Crystal Color technology). These two technologies will not only allow you to enjoy images in a different color and level of depth, but they will also make you see more realistic images by having pure and natural colors.

In addition to this, it should be noted that the brand focuses on users being able to see more screen and your televisions have less frame. This makes the experience even more immersive. Just as it has a minimalist and more elegant style. Largely thanks to its fine design that makes the image stand out more.

On the other hand, within the connection specifications and other details that may interest you, it is time to mention that this model comes with 3 HDMI ports, a USB port, a LAN port and with Bluetooth. In addition, there is no lack of WiFi either. So it is everything one looks for in a next-generation Smart TV. And we must not forget to mention that you will have access to Samsung channels.

Carrefour’s bargain with 75 inches

Leaving aside its screen and its connections, it is also time to see its sound. In this case, this Samsung 4K TV comes with the function Q-Symphony. With this technology you will be able to seamlessly synchronize the audio of your TV and the bar so that you can perfectly combine the sound of both. In addition, it includes Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite (3D surround audio with virtual sound). So it’s not bad at all.

Although, one of the details that you will like the most about this large TV is its price. Normally, it is around 1,000 euros, and it cost you €999 before this reduction. Today, this Samsung Smart TV is available for €699, so you can save €300 on this 75-inch smart TV. In addition, shipping is free and you can receive it between December 28 and December 1 completely free.

Don’t miss out on the latest Black Friday deals and keep an eye out for the great bargains of the Cyber Monday. This and much more from this link. Hurry before they run out!