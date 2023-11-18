In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The preview of Black Friday is more than red hot, and the stores already have practically all their offers active, with Amazon in the lead, and with others like Carrefour that want to wage war on some key products, such as PlayStation 5 .

There is currently a price battle on this console that makes it a real bargain like never before, since Amazon sells the console with Spider-Man 2 for only 499 euros, but Carrefour has just screwed it up by lowering the PS5 to 509 euros with three gift sets.

Son Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, Forspoken, Sonic Frontierstitles that, while it is true that they do not have the flash of Spider-Man 2, do guarantee hundreds of hours of play for any type of user, whether they like RPGs or prefer platform games.

PlayStation 5 + Three free games

Carrefour has left the PS5 pack with three games at a record price. They are Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, Forspoken and Sonic Frontiers.

Worm in Carrefour

One of the keys to these offers is that although they will be discounted until further notice, in the case of Amazon until Monday the 28th, It is quite likely that seeing the attractiveness of the price will trigger demand.sales and therefore its units end up running out.

Both stores offer free shipping to Spain and Carrefour also offers the option to pick up your order in storesas well as return it if necessary, but who would want to return a console like PS5?

Amazon, if you have a Prime account, sends you the console for free and you can also have it in 24 hours or less, a real luxury, especially if you can’t wait to swing around New York in a spider’s web.

The many stock problems that the Sony console has been experiencing for years have finally been solved, and this has led to not only the multiplication of stores that sell it with immediate availability, but has also encouraged them to lower its price either directly or including games in packs at no additional cost.

Of course, the price war between different stores is beneficial for potential buyers of PS5, and games too, since surely in the coming days we will see a trickle of discounts on top titles, including several of the most popular ones. sales have had and will have in 2023 and 2024.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective.

