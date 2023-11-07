The main stores have begun to launch the first discounts prior to Black Friday 2023, and Carrefour has not been left behind, as it has a great discount on the phone Xiaomi 12 in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If we take advantage of the store’s offer, we can have it for only 399 euros.

The recommended price of the Xiaomi 12 phone in this version that is on sale reaches 899 euros, so as we can see we are talking about a great discount of 500 euros. With all this, if we are quick and take advantage of the offer, we can have it for 399 euros.

The Xiaomi 12 is a very complete phone that integrates a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen. It offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a total of 419 dots per inch (dpi) and a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision y HDR10+and mounts the Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 8 Gen1 along with the Adreno 730 GPU.

For its part, and as we have already mentioned, this version includes a total of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its operating system is Android 12 and it comes along with the MIUI 13 customization layer. It includes fingerprint reader under the screena charging port USB-C and speakers signed by Harman Kardon.

At a photographic level we have a 20 MP front camera and a rear module composed of a 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP wide angle and a 5 MP telephoto-macro. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reversible charging. In terms of connectivity, it comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G.

