Marvel has its fair share of memorable villains, but few are as sadistic as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. This is a serial killer who has completely lost his mind and doesn’t care at all who he kills. All he wants is mass death, and to achieve this he has tried to end the world on several occasions. With a villain so perversely evilit wouldn’t be absurd to assume that there would be no chance of redemption for him, but one of Marvel’s darkest possible futures proved that even someone like Cletus Kasady could find the path of light.

The dark timeline in which Cletus becomes a hero occurs with the comic Venom #28. This story shows Eddie Brock y Dylan Brock lost in a possible future where a mysterious villain named Codex managed to take over the world, infecting it with tens of thousands of bloodthirsty symbiotes. There is only a small group of resistance left that prevents the Tierra be completely devastated. This resistance fights against the Codex government and it is made up of a group of members that you could never imagine.

This motley group includes figures such as Peter Parker, Wade WilsonAndi Benton and, most worryingly, Cletus Kasady. While Eddie fears that Cletus is on the team, the team leader assures Eddie that Cletus Kasady has been completely healed and is one of his best agents. There is no villain equal to Carnage in the world. Marvel Universe. He has always caused chaos since he made his first appearance and practically everyone considered him a lost cause. However, Marvel’s darker timeline showed that this doesn’t have to be the case. When symbiotes take over the worldCletus can become an important hero.

The comic also suggested that the problem that afflicted Cletus It wasn’t something completely mental, but rather due to his relationship with the symbiote he was attached to. While it’s true that Cletus was already a serial killer before getting the symbiote, there’s no denying that he got much worse after teaming up with it. This version of Cletus managed to control himself and subdue your darkest impulses.

To stop it as a threat, Cletus has been murdered several times, but he always found a way to come back to life. This very dark Marvel timeline was necessary to show that it is not violence that will help Carnagebut compassion.

The comic Venom #28 It is now available.

