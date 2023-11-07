Daniel Illescas and Carmen, his grandmother, have visited the set of ‘And now Sonsoles’ and we have been able to fulfill one of their dreams, although this has not included taking a plane and crossing the pond, as the influencer has accustomed us to on his networks.

As soon as she arrived at the Antena 3 facilities, Sonsoles Ónega was waiting for her for her first time on television, and she has confessed that she really likes the music and the program.

The presenter has taken her to a very special place: the set of ‘The Voice’. “Oh, how beautiful!” said the woman,

Once there, they got on stage and started singing a song by their grandson and Sonsoles, who were impressed. But no more than Carmen who, suddenly, has received the most special surprise: The visit of Rosario Flores!

Carmen was left speechless when she saw the singer, which was the last wish she had left to fulfill. “I like it because you are very affectionate,” she said, and she told the singer that she met Lola Flores and Antonio ‘El Pescaílla’.

Furthermore, Rosario has invited them to go to a concert. “Of course we are going,” said her grandson, Daniel Illescas.

Carmen has said that, when she fulfills some of her dreams, she tells the whole town about it.