New meeting to define the role of the Swede divided between the Rossoneri club, but not as manager, and the other activities of RedBird

A. Gozzini-M. Antonelli

7 November – MILAN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is very Rossoneri and partly also a world celebrity. For this reason, in the new meeting with Gerry Cardinale, a possible transversal role was discussed: Ibra would become one of the “partners” of the owner of RedBird. Milan would be his main occupation: there is no need to remember the influence that Zlatan continues to exert on his former teammates. However, his duties could extend further and also concern Cardinale’s other activities in sports, media and entertainment. Ibra would participate in some investments, following the example of another sports star, LeBron James (who today has almost three times as many followers as Zlatan: 158 to 63 million). King James is even a passive investor in Milan, having shares in Main Street Advisors, a fund that supported RedBird in the acquisition of the club: RedBird instead participates in the management of SpringHill, a company founded by LeBron with his friend Maverick Carter. Ibrahimovic’s influence could expand in a similar way: Cardinale’s galaxy includes many other interests. RedBird recently developed a collaboration with the New York Yankees, an iconic baseball franchise, and a link with other global brands such as Warner Bros in cinema. Ibra, a sports champion who also knows the mechanisms of entertainment, could be involved and finance other projects. His image is famous everywhere and Cardinale, attentive to this type of business, would benefit from having such a famous partner. Also on the American market: Zlatan was among the first European champions to play in MLS, with the Los Angeles Galaxy. On the day of his farewell to California, club president Chris Klein greeted him thus: “Zlatan positively influenced football in Los Angeles and had an immeasurable impact on North American football.”

encounter

A role structured like this is Ibra’s desire and the continuous talks would demonstrate availability also on Cardinale’s part. This was the second direct confrontation between the two, in the usual hotel in Corso Venezia, chosen by the founder of RedBird as his Milanese operational base. Zlatan showed up to the appointment alone, around 5.30pm, with an inconspicuous total black look. Black hat and sneakers, sweatshirt and dark trousers. With a slow pace and an attentive look so as not to attract attention, allowing just a couple of selfies to the fans who happened to be in the area. All without any comment, before and after the meeting with Cardinale: at the exit, if nothing else, the smile came out. Just mentioned, but still worth noting.

new role

In recent weeks, Zlatan also met with AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni and on a couple of occasions with the CEO. Giorgio Furlani. Remaining within Milan, Ibra had been at Milanello on the eve of his Champions League debut against Newcastle following the defeat in the derby. The appointment a few hours after the other great match against PSG is casual: it had been known for some time that Cardinale would return to the city, so his presence (and the last contact with Zlatan) have nothing to do with the moment of the team. The proof lies in the fact that the talks, as mentioned, have been going on for weeks now. Defining the possible new role, extended to multiple sectors, may take time: this would justify the numerous meetings. Not just Milan, therefore (placing him in the club’s organization chart would have been equally complex). At Milanello Zlatan could be useful to the team but cumbersome for Pioli. And the skills off the field, as a managerial figure, have to be demonstrated: a solution that the company in fact excludes.

team and stadium

In the rest of Cardinale’s agenda, in Milan until mid-week, there is obviously the match against PSG and the support to be given to the team and coach. On the topic of the stadium he will carry on other dialogues: at the moment it is too early to talk about progress in the project or the sponsor who will be able to give the facility its name.

November 7, 2023 (modified November 7, 2023 | 10:17)

