The owner of the Rossoneri and RedBird thus celebrated the success against PSG. Next to him is Geoffrey Moncada

Gerry Cardinale irrepressible. The owner of the Rossoneri celebrated his team’s success against PSG by raising his fist to the sky and shouting with joy. Alongside RedBird’s number one, also happy, Geoffrey Moncada. Cardinale met Ibrahimovic in a hotel in the center on Monday to talk about his possible entry into the club, then today he was at San Siro to support his Milan team. Next to him, a parade of stars: from David Beckham, double ex of the day, to Noel Gallagher, who also released a short statement: “It’s fantastic, I’ve never been to San Siro. It’s an extraordinary place”.