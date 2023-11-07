Suara.com – The Carbon Digital Conference (CDC) Forum which will be held on 8-10 November 2023 in Bali is an effort to make Indonesia a world carbon hub.

General Chair of the Indonesia Carbon Trade Association (IDCTA) Riza Suarga said that there would be 350 participants attending the forum to discuss the carbon market.

“Of course IDCTA hopes that carbon purchase transactions will occur at this forum. “We hope that President Joko Widodo’s dream of making Indonesia a world carbon hub/axis can be achieved in the near future,” said Riza in his statement, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Riza added that Indonesia could become the world’s carbon hub, beating Japan which had already implemented Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technology.

“Indonesia’s enormous potential as a world carbon trading center can be seen from the existence of several CCS project hubs currently being developed: Sumatra, North-West Java, Papua and Masela. “This location has potential which may be developed as a CCS hub in the future,” explained Riza.

According to Riza, CCS will be a new path in developing low-carbon businesses in the future, including the development of hydrogen and green and blue ammonia.

Yuliana Sudjonno as PwC Indonesia Sustainability Leader and Knowledge Partner for CDC 2023, added, “Indonesia has an abundant supply of carbon credits, but without a strong demand side in the carbon market, the supplier market will be meaningless. “Apart from that, an ecosystem is also needed that supports credit quality monitoring mechanisms so that it can create public trust in the reliability and credibility of credit traded on IDX Carbon.”

The 2023 CDC Forum is also a place to meet potential carbon buyers. Riza gave an example, there are around 15 thousand Japanese companies in Indonesia that are potential carbon buyers.

Indonesia has extraordinary natural resource potential. This potential can be optimized to reduce carbon emissions, including utilizing it through carbon exchanges.

President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia’s carbon exchange potential reaches more than IDR 3,000 trillion. This potential will become a new economic opportunity that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. This is in line with the world’s direction towards a green economy.

Domestic carbon trading activities, through primary trading between business entities and secondary through the Financial Services Authority exchange, can reach US$1 billion to US$15 billion, or the equivalent of IDR 225.21 trillion annually.

CDC 2023 is organized by IDCTA in collaboration with the International Emission Trading Association (IETA), PwC Indonesia and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf).