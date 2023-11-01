We have the answer, plus a few fun facts about car sales in October 2023.

The Netherlands is a special country when it comes to car sales. We do not have a huge car industry that is given priority, but we are a reasonably prosperous Western country. This ensures that our entry for Car of the Year is always the best (probably).

Car sales in our country are going in all directions, including in October 2023. Not all surprises, of course, because we know that some cars sell like crazy. We must also remind you that monthly figures can sometimes fluctuate. Think of a ship full of cars that can be unloaded just (or not) a month.

Car sales October 2023

In both cases we have received a top 5 from Bovag where we can see which brands and models sell best in the Netherlands:

Top 5 brands in the Netherlands

Kia (3.015) Volkswagen (2.828) Toyota (1.927) Skoda (1.748) Hyundai (1.645)

Tesla has fallen out of the Top 5 and BMW is no longer in the top, instead we can welcome Skoda and Hyundai. Kia sold even better last month than in August 2023. Volkswagen sold over 400 more cars in October than the month before, so a party for the importer

Top 5 models in the Netherlands

Kia Picanto (1,019) Volvo XC40 (759) Volkswagen Polo (746) Kia Niro (706) Tesla Model Y (647)

Here we see that the Tesla Model Y has lost a lot of popularity. Or well, maybe availability was a little less last month. Given the enormous price reduction that has just been implemented, we expect it to rise a few places again.

Furthermore, the Kia Picanto proves that the A-segment is absolutely alive, but whether it is profitable is another matter. The XC40 is once again in this overview, which is quite impressive for such an expensive premium crossover. So the Dutch are rich after all!

This article Car sales October 2023: which car sold best? first appeared on Ruetir.