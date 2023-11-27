Do you want your next car to be a decent car? Then you have to wait until the beginning of the new year, because then a jury of 59 car journalists from 22 countries will gather to determine once and for all what the best car in Europe is… Or at least for one year, because that Car of the Year election naturally takes place once every solstice. For example, the electric Jeep Avenger won the title last year, and there is a good chance that the 2024 winner will be another EV.

Either EV or hybrid

The organization of the European Car of the Year election has announced its finalists, which it has already thinned out from a total of 28 candidates. Of the seven remaining cars, no fewer than six have at least a purely electric version. For example, you can also get the BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008 as i5 and e-3008, while the new Renault Scénic, Kia EV9, Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal are only available as EVs. The honor of the combustion engine is upheld by the Toyota C-HR, although it is also not without electrification since in its current capacity it can only be ordered with hybrid powertrains.

BMW 5 Reeks/i5

Seal WORLD

Let’s EV9

Peugeot 3008/e-3008

Renault Scenic

Toyota C-HR

Volvo EX30

One of these seven finalists will soon be able to call itself ‘Car of the Year 2024’. We will learn which car that will be on February 26 during the Geneva Motor Show. If you would like to make a prediction in the meantime, our comment section is at your disposal. So which of the seven cars above do you think deserves the title?