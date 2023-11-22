I Rear car bike racks with tow hook they represent the safest method of transport bicycles, being designed to anchor specifically to the vehicle. This solution is particularly suitable for modern ones pedal-assisted bicyclestoo heavy to be loaded on roof bike racks or those connected to the tailgate, which is often not strong enough to support heavy loads.

Car bike rack, when testing is mandatory

Il September 6, 2023the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has issued the Circular Number 25.981 regarding restrictions on rear bicycle carriers for vehicles. The circular makes it mandatory testing at the Civil Motorization Office for any rear bike rack that even partially blocks the rear lighting devices, even though they are replicated faithfully, resulting in additional costs and waiting times for owners.

If installing a bicycle stand does not obstruct the lighting devices, visual signaling devices or the vehicle license plateit is not necessary to apply one repeater plate nor repeat these devices, thus avoiding testing forupdating of the Registration Card or of Single vehicle document.

If the bike rack obstructs the license plate or the warning lights, the test must be carried out at the Motorization Office

Only if this structure were to obstruct the aforementioned elements, to ensure road safety and correct identification of the vehicle, the repetition of the lighting, visual signaling and license plate devices is required. This involves a visit and testing by the Civil Motorization Offices territorially competent, as required by thearticle 78 of the Highway Code and Article 236 of the Implementing Regulation, with the subsequent update of the vehicle documentation. Until the September 6, 2023the tow hook bike racks that comply with the regulation UN/ECE n. 26 they could be used freely without relevant restrictions.

Bike rack update of registration card

In this situation, the Civil Motorization Office will issue a duplicate of the Registration Card or of Single Document of the vehicle, noting the presence of bicycle rack structure with brand and type specified on it, according to the methods indicated by the manufacturer. Instead, the fixed parts integrated into the bodywork of the motorhomesdesigned to transport two-wheeled vehicles, can be used for the transport of two-wheeled bicycles and international category vehicles L1e (mopeds) ed L3e (motorcycles).

After testing, the DMV issues a duplicate of the Vehicle Registration Card or the Single Document

L’failure to update of the vehicle documents entails administrative sanctions according to the Highway Code. If the original devices are covered, they are expected to disarm when connecting additional lights repeated, if the construction characteristics of the vehicle allow it and following the manufacturer’s requirements as specified in the circular.

Problems after the Ministry’s circular

This circular on the installation of car bike racks, considered critical for several reasons which will be discussed later, has raised controversies as it limits the rights of consumers who had previously purchased regularly approved products. This decision goes against the trend of bureaucratic simplification started with the abolition of the Motorization testing for tow hooks.

Rear car bike rack

The situation becomes further complicated due to errors and inconsistencies in the text of the ministerial circular, which are not clarified even by the Civil Motorization Offices consulted. The Ministry, in response to the questions posed, issued a new clarification circular on October 10, 2023however this, according to the installers and manufacturers, did not resolve existing doubts.

Additional expense for car bike rack

According to the manufacturers, the Circular in fact presents some implications that also affect those who have purchased a bike rack before its publicationforcing them to additional charges to circulate freely, with costs expected between 200 and 350 eurosin addition to an unquantifiable wait.

Circular 25.981 does not specify whether the test is necessary if the load transported covers the license plate and light devices, thus raising an ambiguity in the text. If a vehicle already has a tow hook with certified vertical capacity specifications, the request for a new test to calculate the maximum masses on the axles may be superfluous if the mass of the bike rack and load is lower than the certifications already present. The circular imposes limits on the width of the removable structure, which must not exceed the size of the vehicle. This restriction could make it impossible to transport bicycles in small cars. The third brake light in the vehicles is not mentioned, its darkening could become a reason to request testing of the bike rack structure. The request to automatically hide the original lighting devices when connecting the auxiliary lights of the bike carrier seems impractical and does not correspond to the configurations of vehicles on the market, creating ambiguity in its implementation. The decision to duplicate the Registration Card after testing rather than using an integration coupon could result in additional and unnecessary costs. Noting the make and model of the bike rack on the Vehicle Registration Card could require a return to the DMV and additional costs if you want to change the bike rack. The Ministry recognizes the European approval of bike racks for foreign tourists, but does not recognize it for Italian citizens, creating unequal treatment. There is a serious error in the Circular which states that bike racks are not approved due to European Regulation 26 not considered by EU Regulation 858/2018, while in reality Regulation 26 is included and cited in Annex 2 of Regulation 858 /2018.

