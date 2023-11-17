Capture greenhouse gas emissions related to the oil company’s activities President of COP28, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaberusing the strategy he himself promoted, would require centuries.

There are now just a few weeks left until the start of COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change scheduled between 30 November and 12 December in Dubai, and Al Jaber, head of the United Arab Emirates oil company Adnoc and president of COP28, has supported as the carbon capture is the solution to follow to fight the climate crisis and offset emissions.

Carbon offsetting through capture and storage may seem like one shortcutwhich on the one hand allows companies to operate practically undisturbed and on the other captures their emissions at a later time, in an undefined part of the world, but cannot and must not become the only action strategy for the global climate.

The analysis carried out by Global Witness has in fact discovered that Ahmed Al Jaber’s company would employ 343 years to capture all CO emissions2 that it will produce over the next six years. The study used production data from industry analysts Rystad, and came to predict that between 2023 and 2030, Adnoc’s oil and gas would produce emissions of around 3,430 million tons of carbonincluding emissions from the production and combustion of fossil fuels.

The Adnoc has promised to increase the capture and storage of carbon emissions up to 10 million tons per year, a goal which, although it shows the company’s willingness to do something, will not be influential in any way since at that rhythm it would take 340 years to capture the carbon emitted only between 2024 and 2030. A promise, therefore, which will have no effect on the reality of things.

The COP28 president’s own conviction towards this fake shortcut is therefore already worrying activists and experts, who are also annoyed by the decision to have the United Arab Emirates as the host nation. Al Jaber could indeed use his influence and role in the COP to promote alternative solutions, which are not solutionsin favor of the oil and gas industry of the United Arab Emirates which, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has the third largest expansion plan in the world.