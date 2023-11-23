Carol Danvers is one of the characters most loved by Marvel fans. However, she had a pending score. Almost two decades later, she has solved it.

Captain Marvel has fulfilled a prophecy 18 years later. Recognized as Earth’s Mightiest Hero today, Carol Danvers has achieved a notable milestone in her history and fulfilled a promise she made to herself nearly two decades ago.

From her debut as Ms. Marvel and her ups and downs in the M Dynasty saga (2005), where her true potential as a heroic leader was glimpsed, to her recent success as Captain Marvel Thanks to the films starring star Brie Larson, Carol Danvers has conquered an extraordinarily tough road to the top.

The event Dynasty of M in the Marvel Universe presented an altered version of reality in which Carol Danvers was presented as the most important heroine of that resulting universe. Although the original reality was restored, Captain Marvel, affected by this experience, aspired to reach her full potential as Earth’s Mightiest Hero.

Earth’s Mightiest Hero… Carol Danvers!

This desire was finally realized in Giant-Size Ms. Marvel #1, published by Brian Reed, Roberto De La Torre, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chris Sotomayor and Dave Sharpe. Over the years, Captain Marvel has enjoyed a very loyal fan basebut his evolution as a character has taken his popularity to new levels.

Since assuming this title, she has been treated with the respect and dignity she deserves. She now she is not only the most powerful heroine on Earth, but also leads the Avengers, a huge achievement considering his complex relationship with the team. She has therefore fulfilled the promise she made to herself in Dynasty of M already 18 years ago.

Despite his personal challenges and his troubled relationship with the Avengers in the past, his personal growth and her total transformation into Captain Marvel They have positioned her as the undisputed leader of the franchise. Of course, today it is impossible to divide Carol Danvers’ Avengers. And it will continue to be that way for a long time.

Do you think we will continue to see Captain Marvel with the Avengers for a long time or will the House of Ideas make a 180 degree turn to replace her with another character in the future?