Since gaining her powers, Captain Marvel has been considered the most powerful superhero, but now she will lose the throne of the MCU.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel faces a new shake-up as rumors point to a surprise in her reign as the strongest Avenger in an upcoming project!

Despite The Marvels’ stumble at the box office, Carol Danvers still maintains the title of the most powerful Avenger… but wait! Is she about to lose her crown?

It turns out that the battle for the throne of the MCU’s strongest hero could have an unexpected turn. For some time now, the fight between Carol Danvers and Wanda Maximoff, better known as Scarlet Witch, has kept fans arguing. While Marvel has backed Captain Marvel, rumors suggest the studio is ready for a change.

This is the information we have.

In accordance with MTTSH, an epic showdown between Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel is coming and apparently there is a clear winner: Wanda. This rumor leaves many surprised, considering Carol has been presented as the dominant force. However, it seems that this duel could change the panorama.

Although it is not specified where or when this fight will take place, projects like Avengers: Secret Wars could be the perfect setting for this confrontation. Wanda’s resurrection after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) adds much more intrigue to this potential battle.

Captain Marvel vs Scarlet Witch

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds Brie Larson’s future as Captain Marvel, especially after the performance of The Marvels. Since a third installment is in question, but it is still unlikely that it will be the end of Carol Danvers in the MCU. Despite a possible setback against the Scarlet Witch, Carol remains one of the great figures of the franchise, but everything indicates that she will lose weight in favor of other characters.

While they reveal all the plans they have, you can see all the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with this link.