Marvel comics once again surprise their readers. On this occasion, facing Captain America himself with supernatural and magical elements.

Captain America has faced the unknown and the supernatural in the new Marvel comic. In the new House of Ideas comics, the Sentinel of Liberty finds himself facing a chilling mystery that may have supernatural roots. Forces that are not exactly common in the comics of the great American soldier.

In issue #3 of the current regular Captain America series, Misty Knight, during an investigation into a series of disturbing murders, alerts the Sentinel of Liberty to this situation. As she dives into the case, Steve Rogers begins to feel an eerie familiarity with the crimes.

Apparently, there is a possible connection with his past. Everything indicates that he could be the next target of this new and sinister threat. The Marvel Universe comic promises to take Captain America into unknown and supernatural terrain, testing his current bravery and abilities as he faces this dark supernatural intrigue.

Why is the combination of Captain America and supernatural worth it?

It is fascinating to see Captain America, a symbol of traditional values ​​and more attached to reality in the world of fiction, confront the supernatural in the Marvel Universe. Traditionally, Steve Rogers has been a character rooted in heroism, ethics, and fighting earthly threats and malevolent organizations.

However, his confrontation with the supernatural adds a layer of mystery to his usual narrative. Captain America now finds himself colliding with forces that escape logic and conventional understanding.. This situation will not only test your physical abilities, but also your mentality and your way of seeing and understanding the world.

Often, especially in marvel comics, these types of narratives explore the clash between the rational and the mystical. That is precisely what offers the opportunity to creators (and also readers) to explore unknown and deep aspects of the superhero personality. In short, getting out of the comfort zone.

How do you face a symbol of righteousness and humanity like the Captain America from Marvel Comics to forces beyond your understanding? How does this encounter affect your worldview and sense of morality? Of course, they are very interesting questions that will be answered in this fabulous issue of the Sentinel of Freedom.