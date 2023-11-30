The video of the nurse riding the electric scooter in the hospital corridors has made the rounds on social media

November 30, 2023

With scooters we see it done in all colors, from those who use them – at great risk – to travel with three or four people to those who use them on the motorway. Everyone behaves extremely incorrect which will be sanctioned in a more exemplary way thanks to the new rules of the Highway Code.

Video which went viral on social media in recent days it doesn’t show a real traffic violation committed by a reckless driver, but a nurse who “runs around” through the corridors of the hospital in Capilupi (Capri) on his electric scooter. The images were published by the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli.

Also watching the video is the relevant local health authority, which ordered the precautionary suspension of the nurse. The man is currently awaiting disciplinary proceedings.

For the staff, the behavior of the nurse it was regular, while some patients complained. The deputy Borrelli he adds: “If we don’t change our attitude, soon everyone will do whatever comes into their head. We asked the management to carefully check this report and find out if it was an isolated case or a habit as the patients claim exasperated. To know if they are internal staff or a visitor and to understand how it was possible to allow all this to happen.”